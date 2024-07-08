Kesha Slams Body Shamers With New Bikini Pics: ‘I Am Proud of My Body’

Kesha slammed her body shamers by sharing new bikini pictures and a thoughtful caption.

On Sunday, Kesha posted two photos of herself posing in a small black bikini. In the first photo, she’s lying on her back in rocky sand, arching her back and looking up at the sky. The moon is full and right above her.

In the second photo, she’s standing on what seems to be a balcony, a thin, flowing robe open and revealing her black bikini. She’s also sporting a black baseball cap that reads, “I’d rather be ghost hunting.”

In the caption of her post, she wrote, “i didn’t think in 2024 people still body shamed but. i am so proud of my body. she’s been through a lot. she’s torn her acl on stage and finished the show. she’s held my f–king broken heart together.”

“to those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful,” Kesha continued. “so, to you, i hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. in the mean time, hate me harder b–ch:) 💪🏻”

Kesha Claps Back At Body Shamers

Thankfully, Kesha isn’t letting the body-shaming comments get to her. However, in 2017, the singer revealed to Rolling Stone that she struggled with an eating disorder at the peak of her career.

“I really just thought I wasn’t supposed to eat food,” she said at the time. “If I ever did [eat], I felt very ashamed, and I would make myself throw up because I’d think, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t believe I actually did that horrible thing. I’m so ashamed of myself because I don’t deserve to eat food.'”

Today, Kesha is proud of her body and all it has carried her through. On her Instagram post, fans shared their love and support.

“You are beautiful!!! Beautiful person, beautiful body and beautiful soul. Haters gonna hate because they are jealous. You are a light in this world. Keep shining bright!!” one person wrote.

“Sadly, some people are never gonna learn to mind their own business. It’s sad, really. Keep slaying! 🔥” said another.