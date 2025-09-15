Kentucky Man Allegedly Killed Partner And Attempted To Cover It Up With To-Do List

A 39-year-old Kentucky man, Daniel Kearney, is accused of murdering his partner at their home in Stearns. Allegedly, Kearney drafted a to-do list in an attempt to help cover up the killing.

As reported by Fox 56, Kearney’s partner, Damion Poole, was reported missing by his mother on September 9. At the time of his disappearance, Poole was living with Kearney at the house they shared on Farme Ridge Road.

Kentucky State Police troopers arrived at the house and searched it on September 12. An arrest citation obtained by the outlet detailed that the troopers found Poole’s body with two gunshot wounds to the head. He had been deceased for days.

Chillingly, authorities detailed that Poole’s body was found in a “back room.” He was covered in blankets, with his ankles bound with a nylon rope. This, according to troopers, appeared to show that his body had been moved. The citation also stated that two dead dogs were found in the house. They were both shot dead.

Neighbors told authorities that Kearney and Poole had a pattern of fighting. Sometimes, the fighting was coupled with gunshots, neighbors said. Specifically, Kearney was allegedly described as aggressive and violent, labeled a “powder keg.”

To-Do List Found

At the property, authorities allegedly found a to-do list inside a camper. The checklist included steps Kearney needed to take to cover up the murder, including cleaning up the house, getting rid of evidence, and disposing of the body, authorities alleged.

In addition to the gruesome discovery of Poole’s body, authorities also found multiple guns, an AR-style rifle. Troopers also observed various pools of blood throughout the residence, as well as bloody cardboard in the front door.

On September 12, the Kentucky State Police arrested Daniel Kearney. He was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree cruelty to animals, as per WKYT. He remains held at the Knox County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.