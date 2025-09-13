New Jersey Father Killed Man Then Had Wife And Son ‘Chop Up’ Body: Prosecutor

A New Jersey father, 41-year-old Everton Thomas, is accused of killing a man and, alongside his wife and son, dismembering and disposing of his body. All three are facing charges.

According to a release issued by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office of New Jersey, 48-year-old Harold Miller Jr. was reported missing on June 14. The Deptford Township Police Department learned that Miller had been playing cards with friends in Camden on June 12. His vehicle was subsequently found in Pennsauken.

Authorities got hold of video surveillance footage and cell phone data that showed Miller arriving at a Baird Boulevard residence in Camden around 11:30 a.m. on June 12. The video footage allegedly captured the sound of what appeared to be a single gunshot.

Miller was never seen exiting the residence again. However, a man, later identified as Thomas, was shown leaving the residence and moving Miller’s vehicle to Pennsauken.

Detectives later learned that Thomas’ wife and son, 41-year-old Sherrie Parker and 22-year-old Deshawn Thomas, allegedly bought a chainsaw, containers, trash bags, and cleaning supplies.

Dismemberment And Disposal

As reported by Patch.com, a witness allegedly told police that they heard the gunshot. The noise was then followed by loud music and extensive cleaning in the residence’s basement. Additionally, the witness told the authorities that they smelled an odor “resembling that of a decomposing body.”

Another witness who lives at the Thomas residence told police that Everton allegedly woke up Deshawn and asked him to help “chop up” Miller’s body.

Video footage allegedly showed Everton and Deshawn Thomas making multiple trips to the Tamarack Apartments dumpster. They loaded up containers and trash bags into a vehicle, the release said.

All three members of the Thomas family are accused of dismembering Miller’s body and disposing of his remains in an attempt to cover up Everton’s alleged murder.

On June 20, detectives searched the Thomas residence and allegedly found suspected bloodstains inside. Thomas was also found in possession of a loaded firearm, the release alleged. A day later, according to the release, Everton Thomas fled to Canada. He was not charged at the time.

Forensic testing revealed that Miller’s DNA matched the bloodstains found inside the residence.

Sherrie Parker and Deshawn Thomas were arrested on September 8. They were charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Everton Thomas was arrested on September 8 while attempting to cross the border into the United States. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree desecration of human remains, and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.