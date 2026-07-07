WATCH — Popular Grocery Store’s Roof Caves in With Shoppers Inside

Excessive rain over the weekend caused the roof of a popular grocery store to cave in while shoppers were inside.

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According to NBC News, the incident occurred at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Ocean Township, New Jersey, on Monday, with 27 people inside the building. Law enforcement was called to the scene at approximately 11:16 a.m.

The whole ordeal was caught on camera.

WILD FOOTAGE: Security camera footage captures the moment the roof collapsed inside a BJ’s Wholesale store in New Jersey. No injuries were reported. https://t.co/RB6EDbp6tD pic.twitter.com/nIqfm9N1hg — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 6, 2026

Monmouth Court Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two people were partially entrapped after the roof collapsed but were able to free themselves and safely exit the building. No critical injuries were reported.

“This incident is another reminder of how quickly severe weather can create dangerous and unpredictable conditions,” Sheriff Shaun Golden stated. “We commend all first responders who worked with urgency under challenging circumstances.”

Golden further shared, “Despite the ongoing flooding and severe weather affecting our communities, all worked seamlessly together to ensure everyone was safely accounted for. Their dedication and teamwork exemplify the very best of public safety.”

More than 60 million people across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast were reportedly under flood watches throughout Monday. Up to six inches of rain over 24 hours was reported in the same area as the grocery store.

Local Leaders Speak Out Following the Store’s Roof Collapse

Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners Director Thomas Arnone spoke out about the situation.

“Safety is the top priority for our residents and everyone who travels throughout Monmouth County,” Arnone stated. “Following this weekend’s unprecedented heat and severe storms, and with additional thunderstorms possible this week, the County is making every effort to keep residents and visitors safe. We ask anyone traveling through these areas to follow all posted detours and the directions of first responders.”

He further shared, “Thanks to the swift response of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, Monmouth County Office of Emergency Management, MedStar and our partner agencies, no one was injured during this morning’s partial roof collapse at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Ocean Township.”

He thanked all county staff, first responders, and utility partners for working to reopen roads and restore power. “I urge everyone to stay alert for updates from first responders and emergency management officials,” he added. “And to use caution around areas affected by flash flooding and other storm-related damage.”