Another Reality TV Breakup Just Went Down

Another reality television romance has come to an end. Summer House star Dara Levitan has confirmed that she and castmate KJ Dillard have broken up after dating for nearly a year.

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Levitan shared the news during the June 18 episode of her Five More Minutes podcast. While discussing relationships with co-host Carly Rivlin and guest Sean Garrette, the 33-year-old revealed that she is now single. She didn’t want to talk too much about the breakup, however.

“Do you want to know what’s setting me off?” Levitan said. “Well, I’m single.”

“That’s all we’re going to say about it because I can’t do tears this morning, and there’s no way I’m talking about it without crying.”

The confirmation followed weeks of speculation from fans after Levitan and Dillard unfollowed each other on Instagram. Their relationship first became public during season 10 of Summer House, where fellow cast member West Wilson introduced them.

Before Levitan addressed the breakup herself, castmate Jesse Solomon appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on June 9 and said the couple had ended their relationship. According to PEOPLE, Solomon told viewers that the pair had broken up before adding that he hoped the news was already public.

The split comes after Dillard publicly discussed the challenges he faced during and after filming the Bravo series. In an appearance on Carl Radke’s More Life with Carl Radke podcast, Dillard said he and Levitan struggled as he dealt with serious mental health issues. He explained that he unintentionally directed his personal struggles toward Levitan without recognizing what he was doing at the time.

Dillard also spoke openly during the season 10 reunion about being hospitalized for self-harm before receiving a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. He later told PEOPLE that the diagnosis finally helped him understand the intense emotions he had experienced for years.

He also said many viewers had contacted him to say his honesty about his mental health journey encouraged them to seek help or feel less alone.