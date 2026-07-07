Charlie Kirk’s Wife and Parents Face His Alleged Killer in Court for the First Time

Nearly 10 months after the shocking death of Charlie Kirk, the conservative pundit’s wife and parents faced his alleged murderer, Tyler Robinson, for the first time.

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Kirk’s loved ones attended a week-long preliminary hearing in Utah that will reveal more evidence against Robinson, who has been accused of assassinating Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Just before the hearing, the Kirk family released a statement. “Every court proceeding serves as a painful reminder of his death and the loss that has irrevocably impacted our lives and the lives of his children. We remain deeply grateful for the support, prayers, and kindness we have received. This outpouring has sustained us during the darkest days of our lives.”

“Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask for continued privacy as we navigate this process and immense grief.”

Donald Trump Jr. was also in attendance for the hearing and sat a few rows from the Kirk family.

Some of Charlie Kirk’s Family Members Left the Courtroom in the Middle of the Hearing

According to USA Today, Judge Tony Graf acknowledged Kirk’s widow in the courtroom. The late republican podcaster’s parents, Kathryn and Robert, appeared right before the hearing started.

Right before prosecutors shared videos of the shooting, captured by bystanders, a videographer, and surveillance cameras, some of Kirk’s loved ones were seen walking out of the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Robinson’s defense team is planning to call three forensic experts to testify.

While debating a Utah Valley University student about gun violence, Kirk was shot in the neck. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead not long after the shooting.

Kirk was on his “The America Comeback” tour. Approximately 3,000 witnessed the assassination in person.

Following a 33-hour manhunt, Robinson turned himself in. He was charged with aggravated murder. Other charges included felony use of a firearm, committing a violent offense in the presence of a child, and obstruction of justice.

He was further charged with witness tampering related to alleged communications with his roommate.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for Robinson.

At the request of Kirk’s wife, media cameras will be present during the hearing.