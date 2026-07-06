Patriotic Skydiver’s Landing Goes Disastrously Wrong, Crashes Into Rodeo On-Camera

A patriotic skydiver has quickly recovered after a landing goes disastrously wrong.

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According to local media outlet Fox40, the incident occurred on July 2 when skydiver Ross Vail was diving with an American flag attached to his feet at the Folsom Pro Rodeo.

However, as he was landing, the flag snagged on a tree, causing the skydiver to face plant at a 90-degree angle.

Thankfully, Vail was able to get back up and walk on stage in front of the awaiting crowd. He was reportedly left uninjured and managed to do another jump the following day.

The whole incident was on video.

Organizers of the rodeo a statement following the crash. “On behalf of the Folsom Pro Rodeo and Choose Folsom, our skydiver Ross is safe and walked into our arena, post jump to a standing ovation,” the statement reads. “He will be skydiving into our arena again tonight, July 3rd.”

Social media users took to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts and show support for Vail.

“Glad he is ok! My daughter was there last night and said it was a scary few moments of waiting to see how he was,” one Facebook user wrote.

Another one stated, “Flag got snagged in the tree. Hopefully he’s okay, that was an abrupt and hard hit. God Bless America!! “

The Skydiver Performed a Jump the Following Day

The organizers later on July 4 that Vail parachuted into the area and “delivered a perfect landing.” In a separate video, Vail was seen landing in the middle of the rodeo arena as the Top Gun theme played.

“We shared that Ross was safe and would be back in the air tonight,” the organizers shared. “He kept that promise and delivered a perfect landing to kick off another incredible night at the Folsom Pro Rodeo.”

The rodeo organizers later used a video featuring Vail in a patriotic Independence Day post.

“Today, we celebrate America’s 250th birthday and the freedoms, traditions, and community that make this country so special,” the post reads. “Thank you for making the Folsom Pro Rodeo part of your Independence Day celebration. Here’s to 250 years of America and 65 years of rodeo tradition in Folsom.”