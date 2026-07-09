boy-band-pop-star-breaks-up-with-girlfriend-after-years-long-relationship

An internationally beloved pop star just broke up with his longtime girlfriend, leaving a legion of fans thinking they may have a chance…

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According to South Korean outlet MHN Sports, triple-threat performer Yunho (Jeong Yun-ho) has officially parted ways with his girlfriend of several years. She was reportedly an average Jane plucked from obscurity to live every fan’s ultimate daydream… but it seems the fairytale has ended for the 27-year-old superstar.

According to sources close to the Ateez (a wildly popular boy band) star, the pair had been friends since their school days before their relationship turned romantic. Since they had known each other for so long, the breakup was reportedly very difficult for both of them.

“After personally checking with Yunho over the phone, he said that he never met or even spoke to [his ex] over the phone after ending their relationship,” a rep for the pop star explained. “It’s true that their relationship ended completely at that time.”

Pop star Yunho recently broke up with his girlfriend, reportedly his high school sweetheart. (Photo by THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, this breakup marks the first official confirmation that Yunho even had a significant other to begin with. While the Ateez star has been the subject of plenty of dating speculation over the years, he kept his lips sealed until now.

Yunho debuted with Ateez in 2018 and has remained active in South Korea and internationally ever since. The group’s 14th EP, Golden Hour: Part. 5, released on June 26, recently claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200, the leading US albums chart.