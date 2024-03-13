Kate Middleton ‘Looked Like Sad Princess Diana’ Amid Photoshop Crisis, Per Insider

When Kate Middleton underwent surgery for an undisclosed issue, many began to speculate about the status of her health. She has not been in the public eye much since the procedure. In addition, Middleton is not performing her royal duties.

But things went haywire when she posted a family picture with her and her three children. The photo turned out to be altered with photo editing software. Rumors say that she used a Vogue cover from 2016 to edit the family photo.

Middleton Draws Comparisons to Princess Diana

Amid the scandal involving the altered image, Middleton’s health has also been affected. And her demeanor has led to comparisons to the late Princess Diana.

“Royal insiders fear Kate Middleton’s Photoshop scandal is taking a toll on her recovery from the abdominal surgery which has sidelined her from royal duties — and made her health the focus of intense speculation,” Page Six wrote.

Royal Family Member Predicts Prince Harry’s Return

Amid the latest scandal, it is easy to see why Prince Harry and his wife Megan Markle departed from the royal family. After he departed from the kingdom, Harry released his tell-all book, Spare, which uncovered several secrets about his family.

But despite all of the dramatics that have occurred between Harry and the royal family, his uncle Gary Goldsmith believes he will eventually return to the family.

“You can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style and write books about it and then expect to be invited around for Christmas. I just think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang,” he said.

“He might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation. I think everyone will give him a chance again”

He also called Kate Middleton and Prince William the “Savior” of the family.

“Her and William are the savior of the royal family. Although I will say, Charles has done a spectacular job,” he added.