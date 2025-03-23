Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up About ‘Unhealthy Thoughts’ After Life in the Playboy Mansion

Kendra Wilkinson recently revealed that her stint as Hugh Hefner’s girlfriend at the Playboy Mansion left her with some “unhealthy thoughts” about sex.

Videos by Suggest

“I had to go through a lot of therapy, and they looked at me, and they’re like — this is the first time I’m admitting this — but they’re like, ‘You might have a little bit of a sex problem. You have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of sex,’” she explained on the I Do, Part 2 podcast hosted by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

“It’s just unhealthy thoughts,” the former Girls Next Door star added. She also admitted that she still grapples “to this day with [her] relationships and [her] views on sex.”

Wilkinson, who became a Playboy bunny at 18, shared that her “unhealthy” thoughts also affect how she views long-term relationships and her hesitation to fully embrace marriage.

“Which is not, I wouldn’t say, unhealthy. I’m saying that everyone has their choices, and some people wanna be single; some people wanna be married. I’m more of a fun idea type of person,” the 39-year-old admitted.

“And so when those days came to an end, I crumbled so hard, and it almost killed me. It almost killed me.”

Wilkinson hopped out of Hefner’s mansion at 23. She embraced married life in 2009 when she wed former NFL player Hank Baskett. Together, they welcomed two children, Hank IV, now 15, and Alijah, now 10. However, their marriage came to an end in 2018.

These days, according to her Instagram, she’s closing deals as a real estate agent.

Kendra Wilkinson Looks Back on Her Time as a Wife as Her ‘Golden Years’

Wilkinson, who is approaching 40, fondly refers to her days as a wife and mother as “the golden years.”

“It was the right timing,” she told Robach and Holmes on their podcast. “I found myself so bored at the Playboy Mansion. I was just like, ‘I’m ready to leave this place. I’m ready to start a family. I’m ready for the lifestyle. My kids go to a great school. I’m a soccer mom, a softball mom, a basketball mom,’” she continued.

“I manifested it, and it came to me, and I met the perfect man, the man of my dreams,” she added.

Meanwhile, she insists that she and Baskett maintain a healthy relationship.

“Even though we’re divorced, he’s the father of my kids, and he’s the most amazing father to my kids, and I know I chose right with him,” she explained.