‘Good Morning America’ Alum Amy Robach Shares Pool Selfie While on Vacation With T.J. Holmes

Former Good Morning America star Amy Robach was all smiles as she posted a pool selfie while on vacation with T.J. Holmes.

Videos by Suggest

Robach took to Instagram to share some photos of her and Holmes enjoying a much-needed vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. However, the sunshine and time away from home aren’t stopping Robach from doing some work.

“Little working while vacationing trip,” Amy Robach wrote in a post on Instagram. “Where we actually got to have morning runs after our Morning Run Podcasts.”

While Robach and Holmes are vacationing, the couple’s former spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, are moving in together. Sources close to that couple revealed to Us Weekly that they are taking their relationship to the next level, and it’s not about revenge.

“[They] have moved in together,” a source explained. “It’s not revenge. It’s real. [They] are doing great and very much in love.”

The source further pointed out that while marriage is a big step, Shu and Fiebig are “cautious and careful.”

“Because they got hurt the last time,” the inside pointed out. “It’s more important for them to just be in love, live together, travel, and enjoy each other.”

The source then spoke about Robach and Holmes, noting that’s a different circumstance. “Amy still believes in marriage and wants to get married to T.J. She wants that kind of commitment from him.”

Robach and Shue, as well as Holmes and Fiebig, called it quits after Robach and Holmes were revealed to be a couple. The duo previously co-hosted GM3 at ABC News.

Robach and Holmes were removed from GMA3 in December 2022 after their relationship went public. A month later, they were officially fired from ABC News.

Shue and Fiebig ended up romantically connecting following the scandal.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Previously Slammed Former ‘Good Morning America’ Colleagues

More than a year after they were fired from ABC News, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes slammed their former Good Morning America colleagues.

“You wouldn’t believe the effort we put into it with [Michael] Strahan,” Holmes explained while he and Robach talked about their scandal on their podcast. Holmes then said that he and Robach would speak to Strahan about what time to arrive in comparison to when they would arrive. However, their other colleagues were trying to “protect Strahan from [them].”

“That is the shame I’m talking about,” Holmes pointed out. “This is a guy we’ve been very close to for 10 years now, and even we didn’t want to get whatever our ‘stank’ is on him for some reason. And we’ve struggled to get out of that mindset. But friends like that do help, and time helps.”

Amy Robach recalled feeling like she “murdered someone” amid the public backlash.

“No one came up and said anything horrible to our faces,” she clarified. “But it was just all the comments and all the commentary and all the headlines, it just, it weighs you down to the point where you think ‘I’m the worst person in the world.’ And you do feel like you’ve committed a crime.”