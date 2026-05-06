CBS Show Ends Season With Kidnapping Cliffhanger

The CBS procedural NCIS: Origins closed its second season with a dramatic kidnapping. The fate of a key character is left in limbo, delivering one of the franchise’s most suspenseful finales to date.

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The Tuesday episode ends with Randy, played by Caleb Foote, being abducted under mysterious circumstances tied to his work. According to interviews with the show’s creators and cast, the character’s behind-the-scenes task of digitizing case files ultimately exposed sensitive information, putting him in danger.

Writers built the twist over multiple episodes, linking Randy’s clerical duties to a broader threat. While the team initially treated his work as routine data entry, the finale reveals that he may have uncovered something he wasn’t supposed to know. Thus setting the stage for the abduction in the closing moments.

The kidnapping serves as the episode’s final shock, abruptly shifting the tone after a series of emotional and character-driven developments. Earlier in the finale, the show resolves several ongoing storylines. Such as a major romantic moment between Leroy Jethro Gibbs and Cecilia “Lala” Dominguez, which provides a brief sense of closure before the final twist.

Caleb Foote spoke to Pop Culture about his character’s abduction and fate.

“From my actor point of view, selfishly, I was excited to have a cliffhanger centered around me,” he shared. “As a TV watcher, I was also excited because I was like, ‘Where the heck is this gonna lead?'”

Foote shared his own opinions and thoughts on the moment, sharing his concern for the other characters.

“As long as Gibbs and Lala don’t feel responsible for it because they’re allowed to pursue their love. I just hope that no characters take on this responsibility and blame. I hope they don’t blame themselves for what happened to Randy,” he said.

He’s hoping that the abduction gives him a chance to grow a “mean beard,” however.

“I’m gonna pitch to David North the idea of me growing my beard, but that just depends on how long Randy’s in captivity.”