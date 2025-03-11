Kendra Wilkinson Shares ‘Liberating’ Poolside Photos

As her 30s come to a close, Kendra Wilkinson took a reflective stroll along the pool—by sharing a collection of stunning swimsuit shots on Instagram.

In the series of snaps, the 39-year-old Playboy model turned heads poolside, wearing a royal blue one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline that accentuated her curves.

The former cover girl turned real estate agent rocked black Chanel sunglasses and wore minimal makeup for the sizzling pics.

Despite having the sort of figure most women would kill for, Wilkinson admitted she was a bit uneasy about that gawking trolls might say in the comments to her post.

“God, takes me a second to post photos now,” she began, implying it takes her some time to work up the nerve to share on social media.

“Wondering how much hate and bullying I’ll get for my new body and age [she turns 40 in June] but I’m going to post this today and feel proud of myself,” she continued.

“I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life. Playboy days are long gone and it feels more and more liberating for some reason. Not because I don’t appreciate my time there but because now I feel older and more free than I did when I left the mansion,” she added.

Kendra Wilkinson Tells Haters ‘There’s the Door’

However, the Girls Next Door star pointed out how she’s turned a corner and happier than ever.

“Not as much f***s to give when before I was a little more scared of things. Fearing things I couldn’t control. Fear can kiss my ass now!! It feels good to finally LIVE with less depression.”

“If people don’t like me or this or think I’m bigger or I can’t turn men on anymore, GOOD then there’s the door. Love ya,” she concluded.

Of course, fans rushed to the comments to show their support for Wilkinson’s latest bold photo dump.

“You look great! You are beautiful inside and out,” one top comment read. “That last picture screams FREE! A genuine smile, and a new chapter of life to live,” a second onlooker added.

“Meanwhile I’d give ANYTHING to look this good!!” a third fan admitted before adding, “You are inspiring and absolutely stunning!’

Wilkinson is reflecting after openly sharing in a recent post that she has gained weight since her days as a Playboy model.

“Yes, I’ve gained weight,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12. “I’m aging. Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (playboy girl), but for once in a long time, I feel good and mentally healthy,” she added.

She has since shown off her fitness regime and her fit figure several times. Just a couple of weeks ago, she gave fans a behind the scenes look at a gym session.