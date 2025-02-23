Kendra Wilkinson ‘Feels So Damn Good’ as She Shares New Gym Selfie

Former Playboy Playmate and now real estate powerhouse Kendra Wilkinson hit the gym recently, proving that closing deals isn’t the only thing she’s crushing on her weight-loss journey.

The 39-year-old former reality TV star shared a striking selfie on Instagram, showcasing her figure as she geared up for an intense workout session. Wilkinson stood confidently in front of a weight rack, dressed in a sleek black sports bra paired with high-waisted gray biker shorts.

She defied her near middle-age, looking youthful and vibrant with her blonde locks pulled back in a ponytail. In the second slide of the carousel, Wilkinson included a clip of her running her fingers through her hair, tilting the camera to reveal an impressive rack of dumbbells.

“Love getting back into the swing of things,’ Wilkinson began in the caption to the post.

She also admitted that hitting the gym again had reinvigorated her.

“Working out again feels so damn good. Energy on point. Here’s to health,” she added.

However, exercise is just part of getting and staying in shape. The mom of two also revealed that she’s watching her nutrition.

The former Playboy model shared that she’s now nourishing her body with healthier, well-balanced meals to boost her intake of essential vitamins and healthy fats. She posted a photo enjoying an avocado salad alongside a green smoothie, both from Erewhon — the upscale grocery store popular among celebrities.

Of course, the former TV personality’s over three million Instagram followers rushed to the comments to show their support.

“U are looking amazing and always have!!!! Crush it Beautiful!!!!!” one fan gushed. “Get it, Girl!” another fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, Wilkinson’s gym selfies inspired some of her fans to get off the couch.

“I need to do the same. I’ve been slacking lately,” one onlooker admitted. “Same.. Kendra, you’re inspiring me,” a second renewed fitness enthusiast added.

Last Month, Kendra Wilkinson Addressed her Upcoming 40th Birthday… and Gaining Weight

Wilkinson dialing in her fitness follows a recent candid post in which she admitted she had gained weight since her Playboy heyday.

“Yes, I’ve gained weight,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12. “I’m aging. Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (playboy girl), but for once in a long time, I feel good and mentally healthy,” she insisted.

The former model also addressed the big 4-0, which she will face in June.

“For those of you hating on my new weight, 40-year-old face, please know that I’m happy, healthy, and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be, finally all together.”

Despite her declarations, Wilkinson already looks like some hard work may be paying off. Here’s hoping she’s closer to her fitness goals before she hits 40.