‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Cast Member Gets Sentenced for DUI Charge

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast member Chase McWhorter has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a DUI charge.

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In court documents obtained by TMZ, it was revealed that McWhorter pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor DUI. The case stems from McWhorter being arrested for a DUI and possession of a controlled substance last year during the Fourth of July weekend.

Police officers in Utah pulled McWhorter over after they noticed he was drifting outside of the travel lane numerous times. Upon approaching the reality TV star, the officers noticed he smelled like alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He was also slurring his speech.

McWhorter was later hit with a warrant after he failed to appear at his first court hearing about the arrest.

In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors have agreed to drop the controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license charges against Miranda Hope’s ex. They also recommended probation, community service, and a substance abuse evaluation instead of jail time.

As part of the deal, McWhorter has to complete 48 hours of community service and serve a year of probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,383 fine.

McWhorter Previously Spoke Out About His DUI Arrest

In a December 2025 TikTok, McWhorter spoke out about the DUI arrest after his charges were first reported.

“I was pulled over for driving under the influence,” he acknowledged. “[I] had ingested substances that I shouldn’t have, and got behind the wheel of a car, an extremely short-sighted, selfish, dangerous decision.”

Recalling the events of the evening, McWhorter said he was at a pool party with friends and had “planned to be there all day.” However, when a fight broke out, he decided to leave. The event was “a few miles” away from his home.

“I should’ve Ubered, but for some reason decided to drive home,” he continued. “And that decision alone kills people every single day, so I understand the severity of it. Obviously, it was humiliating having to be pulled over and taken in. Terrible look for me, and I’ve experienced so lows on this app, as you guys know.”

He then added, “So obviously, it’s an inward problem that I need to work on. It’s not a reflection of my parents, who have raised me much better than that. It’s not a reflection on the people around me, who know how stupid that is and how selfish it was.”