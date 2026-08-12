Robin Williams’ Son Speaks out on 12th Anniversary of the Icon’s Suicide

Robin Williams’ 2014 death left a void in many people that no one else has been able to fill. On the anniversary of his death, his son Zak is paying tribute to a man who was larger than life.

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“Twelve years since you left us, Dad. And I never stopped talking to you,” he wrote on X.

“I tell you about the people who write to me because you got them through their worst night. I tell you about the work, the wins, the days that ask too much.”

He continued, saying “Mostly I tell you about your grandchildren. They know your laugh. They ask about what you were like. I tell them you were kind. You spent your life making people feel less alone. That job is ours now.”

“Miss you today. Miss you always. Love you forever.”

His post ends with a picture of Williams in character from the movie Popeye.

Twelve years since you left us, Dad. And I never stopped talking to you.



I tell you about the people who write to me because you got them through their worst night. I tell you about the work, the wins, the days that ask too much.



Mostly I tell you about your grandchildren. They… pic.twitter.com/lbGpo0OEph — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 12, 2026

There are over a thousand comments, full of people sharing the ways that Williams and his work changed their lives.

“I just read your dad’s biography this summer, as he was always an inspiration for me,” one man wrote. “I remember seeing the World According to Garp at too young of an age, after growing up on Mork and Mindy. It struck me as this tremendous phenomenon that the same person could do those two different roles. Met your pop one time at a tech conference in LA, he was charming… I was in so excited to be standing next to him while he talked about computer graphics. I’m sorry for your loss, but also so happy that you had him as your dad and that you shared this tweet. ❤️”

Zak Williams actually replied, saying “The biography is a very good one. Glad you had a good conversation with him. He was a huge computer & hardware enthusiast and was always trying out and playing with new tech.”

“I don’t feel sadness at the thought of anyone that passed away. I probably won’t even feel it for my own parents….. not as much as I felt absolutely gutted when I heard your dad passed,” another user wrote. “He is forever loved. I hold back tears every time I see him. I can’t imagine how you feel.”

Someone else shared, “I grew up to your father, he was a staple of GenX childhood. He had breakfast in a diner where I grew up in Hanover, PA and they still hang his photo there. Everyone loved him and we still do. Carry on his legacy by raising his grandchildren with kindness and laughter. 🙏.”