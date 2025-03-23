kendall-jenner-stuns-without-a-top-in-new-photos

Kendall Jenner turned up the heat on Instagram, showing off her stunning figure in a new set of photos. Fans are losing their minds—and their chill—all over the comments section.

The reality TV star personality rocked nothing but a metallic tie-side thong bikini bottom in the sizzling snaps posted to Instagram, credited to photographer Cameron Hammond.

The 29-year-old model lounged solo by the pool, her bronzed skin catching the sunlight, radiating confidence and unapologetic allure.

Kendall turned heads in the snaps, rocking serious sideboob. She paired the look with gold accessories—a stack of bangles and a bold ring—and kept her vibe effortless with slicked-back wet hair and barely-there makeup.

At one point in the shoot, she ditched her bottoms, too, striking a pose with a fluffy white towel wrapped low around her hips, playfully teasing just enough to keep things intriguing. Let’s just say she knows how to keep all eyes on her.

Kendall’s sultry post got the celebrity seal of approval, with likes rolling in from Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Candice Swanepoel. However, it wasn’t just a star-studded thumbs-up extravaganza. Kendall’s over 288 million followers also gushed all over the comments section.

“Do u realize you are the prettiest girl on the planet?” one fan gushed. “Number 4 will definitely be my wallpaper,” another onlooker added, referring to the towel shot.

Kendall Jenner’s Sultry Photo Spread Follows an Equally Steamy Shoot From Her Former Flame

However, some fans were convinced that a former flame’s recent carnival of flesh inspired the new shoot.

“Okay, Kendall, we get it. You tryna show out because Bad Bunny started showing his goodies,” one fan joked. “Trying to one-up Bad Bunny,” another fan agreed. “you know she had to post a contra to these bad bunny pics,” a third onlooker chimed in.

It’s all true. Kendall’s ex recently broke the internet too, posing for a sizzling Calvin Klein campaign. Bunny, 31, treated his Instagram followers to a thirst trap of epic proportions, rocking nothing but snug boxer briefs and a whole lot of confidence.

Canadian heartthrob Shawn Mendes, a spry 26, couldn’t resist hopping into the comments to shoot his shot at the ever-dashing Bunny. With a simple “guapo” (Spanish for “handsome”), he made sure everyone knew where his admiration lies. Subtle? Not exactly. Entertaining? Absolutely.

Honestly, if you scroll through the comments on Bunny’s ridiculously steamy post, Mendes was practically on his best behavior. People were absolutely unhinged, throwing out every X-rated scenario you can imagine. No surprise Kendall was (allegedly) feeling a little territorial.