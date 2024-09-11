Bad Bunny Joining Adam Sandler in Upcoming ‘Happy Gilmore’ Sequel

Adam Sandler is preparing to release the sequel of his hit film Happy Gilmore. And while the cast of the film is already star-studded, the latest edition has increased that star power exponentially.

According to a new report from TMZ, music megastar Bad Bunny is also joining the cast of the film.

Bad Bunny Joins ‘Happy Gilmore’ Cast

“Bad Bunny is teeing up a big role — he’s signed on to star in Adam Sandler’s “Happy Gilmore” movie sequel,” TMZ wrote.

“Plot details of the sequel are still hush-hush, and Bad Bunny’s role is under wraps too. BB’s acting career is on the upswing — having starred alongside Brad Pitt in “Bullet Train,” and landing other roles — so he’s definitely hitting the fairway in Hollywood!”

Travis Kelce Also Joins Star-Studded Cast

Bad Bunny won’t be the only megastar to join the cast of the Happy Gilmore sequel. Last month, Sandler revealed that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce would also be making a cameo in the film.

But one source says that Kelce’s cameo has a lot to do with his new love interest, Taylor Swift. Sandler’s daughters are big fans of the pop superstars and he is looking to score some cool points according to the source.

“Adam knows that bringing Travis in on the film also brings him into Taylor’s world,” the source said.

“Since Sadie and Sunny will have small parts in this movie, like some of Adam’s other films, they’re banking on Taylor showing up to cheer on Travis when he shoots his scene!”

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star

At least one pivotal character from the original Happy Gilmore cast will be absent from the sequel.

Joe Flaherty, the actor famous for his role in films such as Family Guy, Back to the Future Part II, and Detroit Rock City, passed away on April 2. He was 82 years old.

Following the actor’s passing, Sandler posted a heartfelt message reminiscing on the times he shared with Flaherty.

“Oh, man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing,” Sandler wrote.

“Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo. Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all.”