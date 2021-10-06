Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Stuns In ‘The Best Picture Ever’

Kelly Ripa‘s stunning daughter Lola Grace Consuelos is impressing everyone around – she even had her latest photo dubbed “the best picture ever.” The 20-year-old aspiring singer and daughter to talk show queen Ripa and actor Mark Consuelos is fresh from featuring on her mother’s Instagram. Ripa, 50, made sure National Daughter’s Day this year honored her, and the snap is making waves.

Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Stuns In National Daughter’s Day Pic

Scroll for the snap, one coming windswept and featuring Kelly Ripa’s dog Lena. Consuelos, born between brothers Michael and Joaquin Consuelos, was clearly the apple of her mother’s eye in a photo shared to honor her (and the dog). The NYU student was photographed smiling while in a sleeveless top and from a comfy outdoor terrace couch.

Snuggling Lena and looking blissfully happy as her hair blew around her face, Lola Grace Consuelos sent out the most casual vibe ever, with mom Kelly Ripa shouting out both her daughter and the pooch she acquired over the global pandemic.

Addressing her 3 million followers, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host told fans: “Happy 1st Birthday Lena! 🎉🎂💕(pictured with @theyoungestyung #nationaldaughtersday award recipient).”

The comments section is never dull when Ripa features her beautiful daughter. Alongside a like from co-host Ryan Seacrest, Ripa gained comments from producer Michael Gelman, plus Bravo star Lisa Rinna – the 58-year-old wrote: “These two!!”

Lola Consuelos’ Brother Shows Baby Sister Some Love

It was brother Michael Consuelos who delivered the ultimate compliment, though. The 24-year-old wrote: “That’s the best picture ever.” More after the photo, which can be viewed below.

Kelly ‘Shut Down’ Lola’s Debit Card

Click here to see the photo. Lola Grace Consuelos has been making plenty of headlines. The star was shouted out with love on her 20th birthday in 2021, but 2020 was juicier as parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos “shut down” their daughter’s debit card. Speaking on-air, bubbly blonde Ripa told viewers:

“I didn’t know my daughter had Postmates,” adding: “She’s at college and we signed her up for a meal program, cause we’re not monsters. But you know, she doesn’t like the meals at school, so she was ordering Postmates.”

“She would order the $7 salad but it would cost $25 dollars to have it delivered three blocks in New York City,” the mom of three continued. She then confirmed she’d “shut down” her daughter’s card. Meanwhile, Lola has fired back at her mom on a separate occasion, dubbing the “thirst trap” photos Ripa posts of her 1996-married husband as “disgusting.”