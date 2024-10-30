Kelly Ripa Stops Live Show, Slams Staffers in Tense Moment

Kelly Ripa just put the “live” in Live with Kelly and Mark. During Wednesday’s episode of the morning show, Ripa awkwardly interrupted the program to call out two feuding staffers who were standing off camera.

Videos by Suggest

The situation started when Ripa began discussing a study that purported that eating two handfuls of pistachios per day could protect a person’s eyesight. The hosts both gushed about their love of the nut—save the occasional bad one—before Mark Consuelos declared, “That’s it.”

Ripa seemed to question as much, before looking to each side where people were standing off-camera.

“I don’t know. You seem like you two are having a discussion,” Ripa told the people, who were later revealed to be executive producer Michael Gelman and producer Scott Eason.

“Here’s the thing, neither one of you are invisible, and when our parents start arguing with each other over us, we are fully aware that it is happening,” she said. “So, is there something you want to say to each other?”

What Happened After Kelly Ripa Interrupted the Show

“You have some pistachios on your little side table,” Gelman answered Ripa. “… For some reason Scott was afraid to put them on the table.”

Ripa questioned why Evans hesitated to put the bowl on the table, and noted that he didn’t want to be on camera.

“It’s too late for that, she replied.

Consuelos, meanwhile, was taking it all in as he noshed on the pistachios. “I’m just watching this like a show right now. This is amazing,” he said.

Rip agreed, telling her husband, “This is a show I would watch, honestly. Tomorrow, we should stand [there] and you guys sit here.”

The show shared more of Evans’ position in a post to its Instagram Story.

“Listen, I didn’t want to stick my arm creepily into the side of the screen,” he reasoned. “They were on the side table. I wrote a note to Michael and I said, ‘We have the nuts!'”

This Week on ‘Live’

The husband-wife team had other viral moments this week.

On Monday, Ripa poked fun at Consuelos’ “wild genetics.” She expressed awe at older Consuelos family members’ lack of gray hair. She also joked that her husband’s genes are so strong that all three of their kids “have the [same] face.”

Ripa and Consuelos went on to wow fans when they dressed up as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Halloween. The hosts perfectly nailed the NFL tight end and pop star’s now-iconic looks from their U.S. Open outing.