Kelly Ripa Wears This Genius Stain-Repellent Silk Blouse On Repeat, And We’re In Love

Kelly Ripa is known for her casual-chic style; there is no denying it. Ripa’s elevated yet comfortable wardrobe has the kind of stylish-yet-casual looks that we can’t resist. From floral dresses, pleated skirts, and bold slacks that pair perfectly with high-heeled pumps, the host of Live with Kelly and Ryan always dresses for success.

While the All My Children alum is known for her affinity for bold prints and patterns, she has also been seen sporting some chic, understated basics. Even so, Ripa never misses a beat when it comes to ensuring that her ensembles tick all the boxes of comfort, practicality, and elegance.

So, when Ripa kept wearing Numi silk blouses on repeat, we knew that it was a winner, and we needed it in our closets too!

The Silk Blouse That’s Worth The Hype

In the sea of fashion, there are plenty of silk blouses. However, Numi provides something more than a boring basic. Though traditional silk pieces are buttery soft, light, and airy, and can be worn casually or formally, silk blouses have a couple of drawbacks: stains and dry cleaning.

However, the Ripa-approved silk blouse from Numi changes the game and “consciously creates products to make life a little easier,” according to Numi’s website. What exactly does that entail? Numi’s blouses are both stain repellant and sweatproof. And they’re machine washable. That’s right! So long, pit stains and dry cleaning.

Moreover, red wine or coffee literally go unnoticed by these shirts, as they’re virtually spill-proof. Numi is anything but ordinary. Numi’s Schoeller Bluesign stain-repellent technology is nothing short of extraordinary.

It is no wonder Ripa has swooned over these shirts for literally months, owning them in several colors. Among the wide range of products available at Numi are luxurious staples such as simple tees and ab-baring crops. Nonetheless, if you’d like one of Ripa’s favorite ensembles, check out Numi’s sustainable silk line. Featuring breathable silk and Naia acetate, derived from sustainable wood pulp and recycled content, the Simone enhances your wardrobe as well as the planet. Pick from a wide range of colors, such as white, black, pink, or navy.

Recreate Kelly Ripa’s effortless carefree style by teaming the Simone with a pleated skirt or some bold slacks paired with some stylish pumps. Or keep this classic button-up more casual chic with a pair of jeans. Regardless of your choice, the Numi blouse is sure to be your new go-to style staple.

