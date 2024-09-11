Kelly Ripa Slams Husband Mark Consuelos for Taking Son on ‘Playdate’ to Hooters

Kelly Ripa roasted Mark Consuelos for taking one of their sons to Hooters for a “playdate” when the kid was just a wee lad.

During a discussion on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, Consuelos expressed his pride in the fact that the famous wings and sex appeal restaurant chain originates from his home state of Florida.

However, Ripa interrupted him to offer a playful reprimand.

“I remember when you took our son to Hooters!” she squealed.

Consuelos seemed caged to explain the incident… as though he knew he was about to navigate a mind field.

“No, no, no,” Mark nervously repeated, a flop sweat clearly forming.

Ripa further explained that their son was “having a playdate with his friend,” prompting laughter from the studio audience.

PROBABLY how it looked when Mark Consuelos took his son to Hooters, according to Kelly Ripa. (Images via YouTube / The Office and ABC)

However, Ripa quickly course-corrected the guffawing audience. This was no joke.

“I’m not kidding!” she insisted. “The two dads took the sons to Hooters!”

Mark Consuelos Scrambles to Save Face After Kelly Ripa Reveals He Took His Son to Hooters…

Indeed, there was no way for Mark and his son to downplay where they’d been. Kelly could smell it on them.

Ripa remembered her husband and son returning home later, their clothes heavy with the scent of cigarette smoke.

“I was like, ‘Did you guys sit in the smoking section?’ They were like, ‘The whole place was the smoking section,’” Ripa recounted.

Consuelos then gave a detailed account of what happened at Hooters. Of course, this involved throwing the other dad under the bus in an effort to save his own skin…

He claimed the other bad dad essentially held him and his son hostage.

“Well, it wasn’t like my go-to hangout,” Mark insisted. “It was solidified by the fact he said, ‘We’re gonna go take the kids out to eat chicken wings.’ I said, ‘Sure.’ He was driving, and then we pulled into Hooters.”

The long-time couple, both 53, eventually laughed off the entire ordeal and acknowledged that Consuelos was comfortable with “blaming the other dad.”

Kelly and Mark, married since 1996, are proud parents to three children: sons Michael, 27, and Joaquin, 21, and daughter Lola, 23. Kelly even let it recently slip that the children were all conceived backstage at various Disney studios…