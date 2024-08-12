kelly-ripa-says-she-and-husband-mark-consuelos-conceived-children-backstage-at-disney

Kelly Ripa relied on a familiar talking point during her speech for being named a Disney Legend: Her sex life with Mark Consuelos.

On Sunday, August 11, the talk show host was honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 event in Anaheim, California. This prestigious recognition is awarded to individuals who have made a significant impact on the company.

Ryan Seacrest presented the award to Ripa, 53, in a heartwarming moment that brought her together with her former cohost. Seacrest, 49, departed from Live with Kelly and Ryan last year, and Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, stepped in as her new cohost.

“Thank you so much, and Ryan, thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m just so glad that you finally found something else to host,” Ripa quipped about the famously busy Seacrest.

Ripa later joked about the incongruity of her being honored alongside living legends like Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Basset.

“I know what you’re thinking. Why her? What has she ever done? She doesn’t even go here,” Ripa joked. “But to you, I say, you sound just like my family.”

Kelly Ripa thanks Dana Walden, Bob Iger, her husband, Mark Consuelos, and the support of the fans | Disney Legends Awards Ceremony #D23 pic.twitter.com/Ni2qXL68Ok — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) August 12, 2024

During Her Disney Honor, Kelly Ripa Was Sure to Note Her Sex Life with Mark Consuelos

Of course, the inevitable moment came in which Ripa had to bring up her sex life.

Later in her speech, Ripa expressed her deep gratitude to the Walt Disney Company. She stated that she “owes everything” to them both professionally and personally. Of course, it was on the set of All My Children that she met her “smoking hot husband,” Consuelos.

During her speech, the mother of three remarked that she and her partner “made” their children—sons Michael and Joaquin, along with daughter Lola—”right backstage in the Disney labs.”

Putting making whoopee aside, Ripa concluded her speech by reminiscing about the first time her father took the family on a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. She then expressed her gratitude to those who honored her with this recognition.

She never uttered poor Regis Philbin’s name.

Ripa was celebrated at the ceremony for her impressive contributions to television throughout her three-decade career. These include All My Children and her nearly 25 years of hosting Live!

Other people of note named Disney Legends included Miley Cyrus, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Spider-Man artist Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, and composer John Williams.