Kelly Ripa Reveals Husband Mark Consuelos’ Hilarious ‘Werewolf’ Behavior in Bed

Not having a problem with details about her personal life, Kelly Ripa recalls hilarious “werewolf” behavior that her husband Mark Consuelos once displayed in bed.

During the Wednesday, June 26, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa spoke about Consuelos’ excessive snoring and how it recently got so bad that it caused a hilarious situation.

“You woke yourself up,” Ripa told Consuelos as they talked about his snoring. “Because even you could not stand the sound of your own snoring. His snoring got so insurmountable for him, that he woke up and shushed himself. I’m not kidding. He shushed himself. I was like, ‘Are you shushing me? Because you’re shushing you.’”

Ripa then said she and Consuelos send each other memes that mock Consuelos’ snoring.

“No matter where you are the in the house, if Mark is sleeping, you can hear him snoring,” she continued. “You are 99.9 percent perfection, you really are, you’re a joy. He doesn’t even have morning breath, it’s weird. But, you make up for it because when you close your sleepy little eyes, part of you comes alive. The dark-sided part, the you that wants to be seen comes out. It’s like a werewolf meets Frankenstein.”

The couple has been married since 1996 and share three children. They recently celebrated their 28th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Ripa and Consuelos said they were planning to go back to where they got married, Las Vegas’ Chapel of Bells. “We always try to make a drive-by when we’re in town, but this time, we’re going to take the viewers inside, where it all happened,” Consuelos said at the time.

Consuelos joined Ripa on Live! following Ryan Seacrest’s departure in April 2023.

Kelly Ripa Recently Teased Mark Consuelos For His ‘Monsterous’ Feet

Along with teasing Mark Consuelos about his epic snoring, Kelly Ripa recently teased her longtime husband for his “monstrous” feet.

While sharing a story about Consuelos’ feet last month, Ripa said, “He came to me, was it Saturday morning? He goes, ‘Look at this, look at this foot, now look at this foot.’ Mark is very handsome and I always talk about how handsome you are and how sexy you are, so I go into this with a clean conscience.”

Kelly Ripa continued her teasing by stating, “Mark’s feet are a different story. If I had met him feet first, we might not be together today.”

When Conuselos said she had “beautiful feet,” Ripa replied, “I don’t think my feet are beautiful, but they’re not monstrous!”