Kelly Ripa Has Hilarious Microphone Malfunction During Live Show: ‘By My Bosom’

Kelly Ripa had a hilarious microphone malfunction during today’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark.

Last week, Ripa joked about making it to “second base” while being frisked by airport security. This week, it seems her microphone had a similar idea.

Ripa and her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, started the morning show by speaking about their holiday weekend.

“Our son and his three roommates came home from Michigan,” Consuelos said. “We had four wrestlers in our house over the weekend.”

“Let me tell you about feeding four wrestlers,” Ripa started.

“When they’re not cutting weight,” Consuelos clarified.

Ripa began to divulge more information when she noticed her microphone somehow found its way down her shirt.

“Look at this,” she said as she tried to retrieve the mic. “Look what I found! My microphone down here by my bosom.”

Consuelos immediately started laughing, and Ripa added, “That’s where my bosom is, sir!”

“Do you need help with that?” her husband asked her.

“I got it,” she replied, pulling the mic out of her shirt and reconnecting it. “Let me start the show over. Welcome everyone!”

“It was there to begin with, I think it just slipped down,” Consuelos said as his wife re-clipped the mic to her collar.

“Thankfully, I’m so loud that we don’t even need my mic.”

Kelly Ripa Recovers After Her Microphone Slipped Down ‘By My Bosom!’

After Ripa recovered from her mic malfunction, the two hosts then continued on with their discussion, joking about their son and his friends — including how much they eat.

“We went through eight loaves of bread and a bag of a dozen croissants — in one night!” Ripa said.

“And a vat of Nutella,” Consuelos added.

“I didn’t know … all the Nutella in the Vatican was in our house,” Ripa joked. “And it was a tub of Nutella. I’d never seen anything like it.”