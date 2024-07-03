Kelly Ripa Says She Enjoyed Going to ‘2nd Base’ With Airport Security Frisker

Kelly Ripa joked that she got to “2nd base” with airport security during her and her husband’s recent Switzerland trip.

On Tuesday morning’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa and Mark Consuelos recalled their experience with airport security while in Europe.

Ripa somehow caused one of the metal detectors to go off. Of course, this led to some intense frisking. “In Switzerland, I got beeped,” she said. As a result, she removed her shoes to ensure they weren’t the issue.

“They wanded me, nothing beeped. I got frisked!” Ripa continued.

Consuelos joked that he told security to “check her again!”

“I got frisked, which, I’ve gotta tell you. It was a gentle frisking,” Ripa recalled. “They’re frisking me, and I was like, go for it! Go all the way for it. Second base.”

“Anyway, we got to second base, we exchanged phone numbers for later,” she joked. “There was nothing, it was like a random beeping.”

According to the couple, in their experience, airport security can be pretty enthusiastic. In fact, Consuelos mentioned he once saw security pat a man in the front and the back after setting off a metal detector.

“If you’re going to touch me in the front, I want it in the back,” Ripa joked in response. This earned her a laugh from the audience. “Don’t leave me hanging!” she added.

“Sometimes, you’ve gotta kiss me first,” Consuelos quipped. “But just sometimes. Depends how late it is.”

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos also mentioned security frisked him after his crotch set off detectors.

“There’s no extra zipper, no extra rivets, nothing,” he recalled at the time. “On the way back home from California, I got stopped again. This time, they just said random.”

“So, I went through. He had to do it again, and he puts on a glove. I’m like, what are we doing? This is just second base, no? We’re just doing second base!”

It seems the couple both made it to 2nd base with airport security.