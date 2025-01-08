Kelly Ripa Gets Booed by ‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Audience in Awkward Moment

Kelly Ripa got a taste of the tough crowd life when her Live with Kelly and Mark audience booed her—with her own husband egging it on.

During the Wednesday, Jan. 8 episode of Live, the 54-year-old revealed her least favorite Girl Scout cookie—prompting boos from the audience. Her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, 53, joined in the playful reaction, surprised by her choice.

The cookie crumbled because the TV couple was discussing the Girl Scouts announcing they were discontinuing Girl Scout S’mores and Toast-Yay! next year.

“I guess Girl Scouts are retiring two fan-favorite cookie flavors,” Ripa noted. Consuelos shot back, “No, no! Do not—if it’s the Samoa, I’m going to walk offset right now.”

“It’s not,” Ripa assured her longtime lover. She then proceeded to drag the flavors being put out to pasture.

“I’m going to say, these are two flavors—I know they’re calling them fan-favorites, but I’ve never heard of these cookies,” she explained. “So I suspect these fan-favorites that I’ve never heard of maybe are being retired for the very same reason.”

Ripa added, “And you tell me if you know these flavors. I’m like, ‘Did they just invent them? Where have I been?’ But again… at a certain point, my kids are grown so my kids’ friends who I used to buy Girl Scout cookies from are also grown. Now I am reliant on whoever has young kids here. They are the ones who bring in the Girl Scout cookies and they are my suppliers.”

Kelly Ripa Earns the Scorn of Her Studio Audience

“Do you understand what I’m saying? I’m at the mercy of what flavors they like. So here are the cookies that are going bye-bye. The s’mores. Were you familiar with that?” Ripa asked the studio audience, who seemed to be fans of the flavor.

“OK, I did not know,” Ripa admitted. “I was like, ‘S’mores, I make those?’ I didn’t know they were a Girl Scout cookie flavor. It’s not one we bought.”

“OK, and have you heard of the Toast-Yay?” Ripa asked. This time, the flavor left both Consuelos and the audience puzzled.

“Well, it’s a fan favorite, and it’s going bye-bye,” Ripa snapped. “Now’s the time to get them. It made its debut in 2017. This sounds delicious to me. ‘Tiny French toast treats.’ I would pour that in a bowl and put milk over that.”

Eventually, Rippa dropped a bombshell by admitting she’s not a fan of what might just be the crown jewel of Girl Scout cookies.

“I don’t like Thin Mints,” she declared. Of course, the assembled crowd went for their pitchforks, immediately booing.

“I don’t like them, there I said it! I don’t like—” a defensive Ripa began. However, her husband stoked the fire of rage, bellowing: “Boo her!”

“You shut up!” Ripa playfully demanded to the audience, rising from her seat with a grin as she pretended to toss a crumpled piece of paper.

“Wow, you got booed!” a knowing Consuelos observed.

Ripa Roasts the Booing Audience: ‘Wave to Your Families, Potheads!’

However, the veteran TV host wouldn’t take the mutiny laying down. She proceeded to roast the studio audience.

“You know what, you’re a bunch of potheads down there!” Ripa exclaimed. “This whole section! Wave to your families, potheads! The potheads like the Thin Mints. No surprise there. They dip them in peanut butter at home!”

“How did Girl Scout Cookies become so violent?” Ripa joked as the crowd chuckled.