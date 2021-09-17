Kelly Ripa Faces Backlash Over Dreamy Beach Snap

Kelly Ripa is 100% done with the haters. A stunning sunset beach selfie from the 50-year-old set out to send love to her “Man Crush Monday” husband Mark Consuelos, but with a user questioning the photo, it looks like the daytime TV host has sparked a bit of a storm. She’s also managed to shut it down.

Posting on Monday, Ripa stunned as she cozied up to Consuelos, 50, with the romantic shot seeing the 1996-married couple on beach sands and with a gorgeous setting sun behind them.

Kelly Ripa Stuns Fans With Dreamy Beach Shot

Looking ageless and even going makeup-free, the mom of three peeped a pink bikini top as she wore a loose white outer shirt, with hunky hubby Consuelos seen shirtless as he snuggled up to his wife. Ripa sent out a gorgeous smile, with the caption reading: “#mcm now and forever (a day at the beach).”

Quickly topping comments was Riverdale star Mark Consuelos, who left a string of heart emoji sandwiched by a fire one. 2021 has seen the couple make major headlines for celebrating 25 years of marriage, with Ripa even getting a tiny wrist tattoo marking her 1996 wedding date. “You both look 25,” one comment read.

See The Snap Below

Others, however, weren’t so flattering. One fan wrote: “Must be nice to have too much money!!” and it looks like Kelly Ripa wasn’t standing for it. Firing back, the star wrote: “Beach is free,” with over 500 others jumping in to debate it out. “So mean! Why do you feel you can say things like that?” one user asked. Others, meanwhile, sent Ripa props for defending herself – “Good one, Kelly,” a follower said.

Ripa’s salary as one half of America’s most-watched morning show duo is estimated to be $20 million. Together with husband Mark Consuelos, Ripa resides in a stunning $27 million NYC townhouse. More after the photo.

Gushing Over 25 Years Of Marriage

Earlier this year, Ripa and Consuelos proved that Hollywood marriages do last. Sharing throwbacks of herself and her husband, the bubbly blonde marked the milestone, writing: “Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos n the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. (wedding, 5,10,15,20…….#25).”

The popular couple recently made headlines for becoming empty nesters, this as youngest son Joaquin heads to college. Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to eldest son Michael, plus daughter Lola.