Kelly Osbourne Breaks Silence on Father Ozzy’s Death

Kelly Osbourne is mourning her father, Ozzy Osbourne, with a heartfelt tribute reflecting on a cherished father-daughter moment.

Two days after Ozzy’s passing at the age of 76, Kelly, 40, honored his memory by sharing lyrics from “Changes,” a Black Sabbath classic they recorded as a duet in 2003, on her Instagram Stories.

Image via Instagram / Kelly Osbourne

“Changes,” co-written by Ozzy Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates, first debuted in 1972. Decades later, in 2003, Ozzy and his daughter Kelly reimagined the song as a heartfelt duet with revised lyrics that celebrated their bond. This rendition became a No. 1 hit in the U.K., making them only the second father-daughter duo to top the charts—following Frank and Nancy Sinatra in 1967.

Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne in 2020. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Ozzy’s family shared the news of his passing through a heartfelt statement signed by Kelly, his wife Sharon, his sons Louis and Jack, and his daughter Aimee.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” their statement read. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Jack Osbourne’s Ex-wife Pays Tribute to ‘Papa’ Ozzy

Lisa Stelly, Jack Osbourne’s ex-wife, also paid tribute to the late Black Sabbath singer on Instagram.

Stelly, 38, shared photos of the late musician with his grandkids and wrote, “The world got Ozzy. We got Papa.” She added, “One of one. Larger than life. It hurts to say goodbye, but what a gift it was to have him. We will never stop missing you.”

Stelly shared the post on her Instagram stories, accompanied by the heartfelt message, “Love you, Papa,” while his song “See You on the Other Side” played in the background.

Ozzy’s death came just weeks after he performed at his final Black Sabbath show on July 5 in Birmingham, England. While backstage at the emotional farewell concert, Kelly got engaged to her boyfriend, Sid Wilson. The pair share a son, Sidney, who was born in 2022.

Kelly announced the news on Instagram with a video of the proposal. Wilson, 48, proposed in front of Ozzy, Sharon, 72, and her brother Jack, 39. “Kelly, you know I love you more than anything in the world,” the Slipknot DJ said, as Ozzy joked, “F**k off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

“Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you,” Wilson continued. “So, in front of your family and all of our friends, Kelly, will you marry me?”

Kelly, visibly stunned, smiled as she said yes and slid the ring onto her finger. The couple embraced, sharing a kiss, while their family and the show’s crew erupted into cheers and applause.

“Oh and this happened yesterday!” Kelly wrote alongside the footage.