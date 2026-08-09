Hilary Duff Reunites With Ex During Madison Square Garden Performance

Nearly 20 years after their relationship came to an end Hilary Duff and her ex Joel Madden reunited on stage.

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The “What Dreams Are Made Of” hitmaker brought out Madden and his Good Charlotte bandmates to perform the punk rock band’s 2002 song “The Anthem” during night one of her two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden.

“I brought two of my dearest friends to New York City tonight,” she shared while introducing the band. “Talk about some day oners.”

As he and the band were walking out, Duff ran over and hugged Madden. The performance was posted on Instagram.

Duff and Madden made headlines during their 2-year relationship, from 2002 to 2006. Despite the relationship not working, the duo has become close friends over the years. They have even been spotted hanging out alongside their spouses.

While Duff has been on her The Lucky Me Tour, her husband, Matt Koma, has been touring with Good Charlotte.

Madden Once Detailed His Split From Duff

During a 2007 interveiw with PEOPLE, Madden opened up about his split from Duff.

“I kind of ignored it and tried to just continue to live my life,” he said about the break-up. “People can say or think whatever they want …so in my reality, it’s kind of irrelevant. I’m always the kind of person that does the right thing and keeps my side of the street clean.”

The Good Charlotte frontman also said he tried to remain friendly with his exes follwoing the break-ups.

“Every girl I’ve ever dated I have respect for, and I always try to leave them in good terms,” he explained. “I don’t see the necessity to be friends with anyone you’ve dated but definitely out of respect of the time, you have to be kind of respectful and that’s what I try to do.”

Madden then noted that he didn’t speak out about Duff much. “I don’t really talk about her at all but I will say I am really happy and everything’s really good for me right now.”

Madden went on to marry his wife, Nicole Richie, in 2010. They share two children.