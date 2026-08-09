perez-hilton-to-undergo-surgery-following-livestream-incident

Nearly a week after Perez Hilton was rushed to a nearby hospital following his livestream incident, more details about his recovery have been revealed.

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In a , the controversial celebrity blogger’s family stated he is still being hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act, which is said to allow temporary and involuntary detention of those who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Hilton’s loved ones also confirmed that his communicaiton has been “extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers and others” who are directly involved in his care.

“He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements,” the family pointed out.

The only statments regarding his condition should be considered creditble and authoritized are those published on his website.

Perez’s loved ones then stated that he will be undergoing surgery following the incident.

“Perez’s condition remains serious but stable,” his family continued. “He experienced significant blood loss and sustained additional injuries that will require surgery in the coming days. His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday.”

Reaffirming their stance, Hilton’s loved ones stated, “There is absolutely no reason for members of the media or the public to remain outside the family’s home.”

“We again respectfully ask members of the media to leave the home and surrounding area,” the family continued. “Stop following family members, and cease photographing Perez’s children. We also ask photo agencies not to purchase, publish, or distribute any photographs of the children that may have been taken.”

Law Enforcement Was Called to Hilton’s Miami-Area Residence Due to Disturbing TikTok Livestream

Last week, Deputies with the Miami-Dade County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hilton’s residence. He allegedly self-harmed during a TikTok livestream.

Dispatch audio revealed that Hilton was hospitalized following reports of a “possible suicide.” Law enforcement “made entry” into Hilton’s home at around 11 p.m.

Golden Artists Entertainment, which represents Hilton, issued a statement about the incident.

“Our focus remains on Perez’s health, recovery, and the privacy of both him and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the statement reads. “We are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from fans, friends, and members of the media. We respectfully ask that everyone continue to honor his privacy while he receives the care he needs.”

The agency stated that it does not have any additional confirmation about Hilton’s condition.









