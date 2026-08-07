Country Music Legend Dies Suddenly: Tommy Detamore Was 70

Tommy Detamore, a country musician who worked with legends like Ray Price, The Texas Tornadoes, and Ronnie Milsap, has died.

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Tommy’s wife, Sandra, announced his “sudden” passing in a Facebook post on Aug. 6, describing Tommy as “the love of my life.”

“Tommy was and will always be remembered as a respected musician, producer, collaborator, mentor, and creative force in Country Music,” Sandra wrote alongside several photos of him through the years.

Sandra reflected on Tommy’s enduring legacy, saying his career “has and will always leave a lasting mark in the country music community.” She praised his ability to “lift others up and help shape the sound of country music we hear today.” Despite her grief, Sandra shared that she and her son, Thomas, “take comfort” in knowing Tommy “is at peace and that his music will live on forever.”

“Please continue to pray for me and my family and our Drama Kids Staff as we figure out how to honor my beloved ‘Steelman.’ I want to make sure he is celebrated with family and friends and the community,” she added. “This way we can all say our goodbyes, since this was so sudden.”

Sandra closed her post with a heartfelt message of gratitude, thanking God “for allowing me to love and be loved by Tommy.” She ended on a note of hope, saying, “I know where he is, and I thank you, and one day I too will be with him again in our mansion in the sky.”

Meanwhile, the country music artist’s cause of death wasn’t given.

Country Music Artist Mourns the Loss of Tommy Detamore: ‘He Will Be Missed Terribly’

According to Saving Country Music, Tommy Detamore grew up in Charlottesville, Virginia, and began playing guitar in high school. His career took off when he moved to Texas in 1981 to play steel guitar for Darrell McCall. The following year, he became the go-to steel guitar player for Moe Bandy. Detamore toured with him for seven years at iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry.

He was later inducted into the Steel Guitar Hall of Fame.

Over the years, he also worked with Jim Lauderdale, Micky Dolenz, Dallas Wayne, Doug Sahm, and Augie Myers.

Lauderdale also took to social media to pay tribute to Detamore in the wake of his passing. “Our hearts are with Tommy’s family, friends and fans. It’s hard to find the right words right now. He will be missed terribly,” he wrote alongside a snapshot of Detamore in the studio.

Tommy Detamore was 70.