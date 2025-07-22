Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

Metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, known as the “Prince of Darkness” and lead singer of Black Sabbath, has died.

Videos by Suggest

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” a statement from Osbourne’s family reads, per The Guardian. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

No cause of death was given, though the rock legend has been plagued with health issues in recent years. He was 76.

He passed away less than three weeks after retiring from performing live. On July 5, Osbourne reunited with his original Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time since 2005 at Back to the Beginning, a farewell concert featuring major metal artists.

Ozzy Osbourne’s last Instagram post from yesterday, featuring a snapshot of the hallway leading to the stage for Black Sabbath’s last show, has become a beacon for mourning fans and fellow artists alike.

“RIP Ozzy. Thank you for the music. Much love to your family, friends, and everyone else you have impacted in this world. You will be missed,” punk rockers The Ataris wrote.

“Thank you for being such a major part of my childhood. You will be missed tremendously. Love you, Ozzy,” a fan added. “You played your final show and now you can rest, king,” another fan wrote.

This is a developing story…