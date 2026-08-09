jason-kelce-spotted-at-beloved-midwest-amusement-park

Always looking for a good time, Jason Kelce was spotted at beloved midwest amusement park Cedar Point late last week.

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The former NFL player took to his Instagram to share a video of his latest trip to the Sandusky, Ohio park. His former teammate, Beau Allen, accompanied him on the adventure.

Jason, who was seen wearing a shirt that had just “Beer” written on it, and Beau were seen going on various roller coasters, including Millennium Force, Siren’s Curse, and Steel Vengenance. The duo sat in the front row of all three rides.

They were later seen rocking umbrella hats.

“Been too long man, forgot how much fun it really is,” Jason declared in the post’s caption. “Best roller coaster park on the planet man!”

Kelce’s Little Brother Announces New Collaboration With Six Flags For Biggest Sale of the Year

Just after Kelce appeared at Cedar Point, his little brother Travis announced he was teaming up with the amusement park’s parent company Six Flags, for its “biggest sale of the year.

“87 season passes. One epic giveaway. Let’s do this!!” Travis stated thorugh X on Friday. “I’m teaming up with [Six Flags] for their Biggest Sale ofthe Year [and] here’s how you can win a 2027 Six Flags season pass.”

The Kansas City Chiefs player noted that in order to participate, fans must follow his and Six Flag’s X accounts. They also had to like his post and tag a friend who “needs more thrills.”

Travis also shared a video of himself throwing Six Flags merchandise while sporting a bucket hat and fanny pack.

“I’m park ready, baby,” he declared in the clip. “I’ll see you there.”

Last year, Travis joined a group of investors to invest in Six Flags. The investment firm, JANA Parnters, announced it had teamed up with the NFL star to “ehnahce shareholder value and improve guest experience” at Six Flags parks.

At the time, Travis also stated, “I am a lifelong Six Flags fan and grew up going to these parks with my family and friends. The chance to help make Six Flags special for the next generation is one I couldn’t pass up.”







