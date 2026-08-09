movie-star-rushed-to-hospital-after-collapse-at-fan-convention

Movie star Christopher Lambert, who is best known for his roles in Highlander and Mortal Kombat, is currently recovering after he was rushed to a nearby hospital after collapsing at a fan convention.

Videos by Suggest

According to TMZ, the incdient happened on Saturday while Lambert was attending Steel City Con in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A witness shared that he was signing autographs when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by ambulance not long later.

One of the actor’s reps did share with the media outlet that he is “perfectly ok” and resting in his hotel room followig the ordeal. They shared that he had not slept well the night before and hadn’t eaten much during the day. Both situations seemingly led to him collapsing.

In a statement on Facebook, it was revealed that Lambert would be returning to the convention on Sunday.

“Christopher Lambert will be attending Sunday. He will be there at 11:30 AM. Lisa & Louise Burns will do 12 PM Panel,” the statement reads. “Also, Karen Gillan will be doing Solos and Duos on Sunday (with Arthur) as well.”

Lambert’s rep did confirm that he will be atending Fan Expo in Chicago next week.

Lambert Was Hospitalized After Hotel Stairs Fall Last Year

The convention incident occurred a little over a year after Lambert was hospitalized following a hotel stairs fall.

At the time of that incident, Lambert’s rep, Lucas Confortini, shared that the actor tripped on stairs while entering a hotel. He sustained a back injury and was unable to attend SciFiWorld, a Comic-Con-type event in Sweden.

“As an actor, filming and promoting his films are an absolute priority and has always been,” a rep of Lambert’s explained at the time. “And while he has the highest respect for people organizing events and fans who attend; unfortunately this time he will not be able to attend the comic con.”

The actor seemingly recovered by doing physical therapy.