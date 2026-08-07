Ohio Mother Pleads Guilty To Injecting Fecal Matter Into Hospitalized Child’s IV Drip

An Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from allegations that she injected fecal matter into her hospitalized child’s intravenous line, a case that prosecutors said caused the child to suffer a life-threatening infection.

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According to PEOPLE, Tiffany M. Le Sueur, 35, entered guilty pleas in connection with the case after authorities accused her of deliberately contaminating her child’s IV drip as the child received treatment at a hospital. Prosecutors said the child’s condition deteriorated after the contamination introduced bacteria into the bloodstream.

Police arrested Le Sueur on February 9 and charged her with child endangerment. The charges also included allegations of torture and cruel abuse.

Investigators alleged that the woman injected fecal matter into the IV line on multiple occasions. Medical staff became concerned after the child developed unexplained infections that did not match the expected course of treatment. The unusual pattern prompted hospital personnel to alert law enforcement and launch a closer investigation.

Mother Tried On Two Occasions To Contaminate Child’s Bloodstream

Hospital staff looked at surveillance footage on February 6, which clearly showed Tiffany M. Le Sueur injecting a foreign substance into her child’s IV drip. As they looked further, they saw her leaving the bathroom with a full cup before tampering with the IV drip.

Staff notified the police, who ordered that her future visits be monitored for the protection of the child. However, she struck again two days later. Hospital staff again noticed the same act through surveillance footage.

The child survived the infections after receiving medical treatment. However, prosecutors said the alleged actions exposed the child to serious medical complications and placed the child’s life at significant risk.

Prosecutors argued that the mother’s actions directly undermined the medical care the child was receiving and forced doctors to treat severe infections in addition to the child’s existing health needs.

Le Sueur is currently on probation. She is due for a follow-up hearing in April 2027. The current condition of her child is unknown for its privacy.