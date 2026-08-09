TikTok Influencer Jen Hamilton Throws ‘Jendependence Day’ Party Following Estranged Husband’s ‘Diabolical Betrayal’

Weeks after she revealed her estranged husband’s infidelity, TikTok influencer Jen Hamilton threw a “Jendependence Day.”

Videos by Suggest

Hamtilon took to her social media accounts to share photos of the event, which featured the influencer burning what seems to be items from her marriage. The event took place on what would have been hers and her soon-to-be-ex Brian Hamitlon’s 14 wedding anniversary.

“Welcome to my Jendependence Day Party,” she wrote with a party emoji. “August 4 was going to be a really hard day for me. It was going to be my 14th wedding anniversary. The first one after finding out about my husband’s diabolical betrayal.”

Hamilton then revealed what she burned. “I burned the bedsheets,” she declared. “Which held years of my own personal repression and the lies he told. He cannot hurt me anymore. Boooo to cheating on your loving and faithful wife with a grandma. No offense to grandmas. She just is one.”

She went on to share, “I am getting to the point now that I’m grateful for what this has brought me. Because now I get to create my own future instead of living in the knowing that things would never get better for me. I’m so grateful for my friends. And for that night.”

Hamilton Confirmed Her Ex Cheated in a Instagram Post Last Month

In late-July, Hamilton opened up about what led to her and Brian’s split. She revealed how Brian had been living a double life, which led to a lack of intimacy between them.

“He didn’t ever really have much interest in me in that way,” she explained. “So I repressed my own natural human desires down to nothing.”

Hamitlon then spoke about the woman her ex had an affair with.

“A direct quote I got was, ‘I knew about you. He talked about you all the time. But I didn’t know you had so many followers,’” the influencer said. “I’ve never, ever in my life told this man a lie. Even when I was getting next-to-no physical affection whatsoever, I would not in a million years look at another guy like that.”

Hamilton later confirmed that the woman was in her 50s.