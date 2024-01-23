Kelly Osbourne Admits She’s ‘Proud’ to Be Ozzy, Sharon’s ‘Nepo Baby’

Giving credit where credit is due, Kelly Osbourne declares she’s proud to be Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s “nepo baby.”

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kelly explained why she is proud to be a nepo baby. The nickname is used by critics to define children of celebrities who have their careers because of their family names. “I’m a f—ing nepo baby, and I’m proud to be a nepo baby,” she explained. “I’m proud of my parents’ achievements.”

Kelly Osbourne also praised her famous parents by stating what they’ve done through their careers has been incredible and history-making. “I go so far as to say both of them are iconic,” she continued.

However, Kelly pointed out that while she’s proud of her parents, that doesn’t mean she should automatically be given all of the opportunities she’s been given. “My parents have always taught me that you have to prove yourself,” she stated.

Kelly Osbourne first hit the public spotlight in 2002 through her family’s MTV reality TV show, The Osbourne. She eventually went on to be involved in the music, fashion, and acting industries.

Kelly Osbourne Admits She Was ‘Self-Righteous’ For the Way She Talked About Latinos in 2015

Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne reflected on the comments she made about Latinos while on The View in 2015. The comments recently started circulating online.

While speaking about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy, Osbourne declared, “If you kick every Latino out of this country then who is going to be cleaning your toilets, Donald Trump?”

Afterward, Kelly Osbourne stated that while she made “poor choices of words, she then said, “I will not apologize for being racist as I am NOT.”

Nearly a decade later, Osbourne admitted that the quote was “the most cringe moment” of her entire life. It also came out so wrong.

“This whole country is built on immigrants,” she explained. “And if you stop people from coming into this country who do the jobs that make this country exist and thrive and flourish, who’s going to do all the jobs that you don’t want to do yourself?”

Kelly Osbourne then said that Latin American culture is the backbone of America. “I believe that Latin Americans are the hardest-working people you will ever meet. It hurt a lot of people. That to me, by far, makes it the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

Osbourne went on to add that she’s not great on live TV and words are so powerful. “To be labeled as something you’re not is really difficult. But it happened. There’s nothing I can do.”