Kelly Osbourne Blaming Herself For Her Pregnancy Complication Is All Too Common Among Women

Kelly Osbourne has been very public about her recent battle with gestational diabetes as she entered her third trimester of pregnancy. While the diagnosis was frightening, the guilt she felt that she was, in some way, to blame for putting unborn child in danger was even greater. Unfortunately, it’s something a lot of mothers experience.

‘I Thought It Was Something That I Had Done Wrong’

Osbourne, 37, is expecting her first child with Slipknot musician Sid Wilson. Learning about her gestational diabetes was a serious shock. “At first I thought it was something that I had done,” she told People. “I only got diagnosed with it [gestational diabetes] well into my third trimester, so it wasn’t like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they’re pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong.”

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Shares The ‘Brutally Honest’ Remark Her Daughter Made In Relatable Parenting Moment

The experience was Osbourne’s introduction to mom guilt. It’s normal for mothers to feel guilty when their kids have a hard time or face problems. Being a mother is hard. It’s messy and gets complicated. Moms make decisions every day that impact the lives of their children forever. With the goal of protecting their children from the world, the fear of making the wrong decision leaves most moms with a constant feeling of uncertainty.

That’s why it’s so important for stars like Osbourne to keep it real and be honest when they feel capable. Sharing the bad and not just the happy moments makes parents feel like they aren’t so bad and that maybe, just maybe, their kids stand a chance.

Kelly Osbourne’s Pregnancy Advice

Kelly Osbourne’s diagnosis served as a wakeup call for her to take a closer look at her diet and make a few changes to her lifestyle in preparation for motherhood. “I wasn’t eating right,” Osbourne said. “The number one thing for me that I realized was taking me down was sugary drinks and it was juice. Because even though I was drinking fresh pressed juice, it still had a lot more sugar than I needed.”

After taking a closer look at her food choices and adjusting for sugar, she noticed a drastic change. “I’ve lost 10 pounds while pregnant,” she said. “As soon as I cut the sugar out, I had a bit of a headache for a while. I’m not going to lie. It’s a bit of a shock to your system.”

“I haven’t had to wear compression socks once since I cut the sugar out, which is unreal for pregnancy,” she proudly announced. “I just have more energy. I’m sleeping better. You don’t realize what it’s doing to you until you take it away is all I can say.”

While in her last trimester, Osbourne’s advice to new moms who go through pregnancy difficulties is to go easy on themselves and to take a closer look at the choices they are making during pregnancy.

“I wish I had this kind of incentive prior because I’ve never been able to stick to anything a hundred percent the way that I have been doing this because I’m not doing it for myself,” Osbourne said. “I’m doing it for my baby. But I have learned—I can’t even begin to tell you the changes that it’s made.”

More Stories From Suggest