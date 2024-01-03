Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Said She Wasn’t ‘Sexy’ Enough for ‘The Voice,’ Fans Enraged

Kelly Clarkson claims her ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock told her she wasn’t “sexy” enough to act as a judge on The Voice and Clarkson’s fans are readying their pitchforks.

The American Idol legend reportedly made the allegation about her ex to a California labor commissioner in 2023. According to court documents obtained by The Post Tuesday, Clarkson told her manager that she wanted to star on the NBC singing competition show.

Rather than helping her achieve her goals, however, he told her that network executives were “looking for a more sex symbol type.”

Blackstock allegedly told his then-wife Kelly Clarkson that the network wanted “someone sexy” like Rihanna.

“Boo this man,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Wow! I understand a comment like that coming from a ‘hollywood’ business person’s pov cuz 99% they’re crappy like that. But from her THEN HUSBAND??!!!! That says more about him than her,” raged another.

“Alexa play Kelly Clarkson’s Red Flag Collector,” added a third. “Imagine not thinking your wife could make it based solely on her talent …. And only worrying about her looks and how much money she can make you. Scum,” said another.

The claim came amid the 2023 lawsuit that ultimately led to a California labor commissioner ordering Blackstock to pay Clarkson $2.6 million for unlawfully booking gigs for his then-spouse.

According to the labor commissioner, only talent agents, not managers, can secure employment for their clients. Currently, Blackstock owes Kelly Clarkson $1,983,155.70 for the Voice coaching role she eventually obtained, despite her ex-husband’s alleged objections.

Additionally, he owes $208,125 for her collaboration with Norwegian Cruise Lines, $450,000 for her partnership with Wayfair, and $93.30 for her hosting appearances at the Billboard Music Awards.

Kelly Clarkson Granted Custody of Children Following Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock back in 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. Two years later, the couple finally settled their divorce following a bitter battle over custody of their children and their $10.4 million Montana ranch.

In March 2022, Clarkson won both the estate and primary custody of their children, River and Remington.

Following the divorce, Kelly Clarkson admitted that her children were “really sad” about the split from their dad.

“I literally ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’” Clarkson said on the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast.

“It kills me, and I want them to be honest, so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that,’” she continued, “but a lot of times it would be like, ‘You know, I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’”