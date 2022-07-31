Why Kelly Clarkson Is Taking Advantage Of Summer Break For The First Time Since She Was 16

Kelly Clarkson is always on the go, whether it’s recording albums, hosting her hit talk show, or writing children’s books. However, this summer, Clarkson decided to do something she hadn’t done in years: take the summer off!

Why Clarkson Is Taking The Summer Off

On her last episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show before the summer hiatus, Clarkson told guest Faith Hill, “I’m taking the summer off, I am very excited, it’s my first summer off since I was like sixteen.”

She continued, “The first time since I’m 16 years old, I am taking my summer off. And it’s one of those things, I feel bad because things come up, but at some point, you know, you’ve just got to be able to, like, set the dates and say nothing will interfere with this time.”

“Because it’s precious, and especially for a single, working mom, like, it’s exhausting, like you go to work and you come home. You’re constantly on, like, doing something, and it’s nice, you know?” Clarkson concluded.

Clarkson also recently revealed that she will not be returning as a judge to The Voice, which frees her schedule up further. With all her other projects, from her hit talk show to an untitled tenth studio album, it’s no surprise the singer decided to step back from the singing competition show.

Her Split From Former Manager and Ex-Husband

The talk show host’s summer off will include plenty of time with her children River, 8, and Remington, 6. She shares both kids with her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The two got married in 2013 and Blackstock served as her manager while they were together.

Clarkson filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. She received primary custody of their children. In July of 2021, the singer filed a request to be declared legally divorced. Their split was finalized in August of that year.

Clarkson And Blackstock Are Still Fighting It Out In Court

Things have been messy between the former couple, with Blackstock denying that Clarkson has any right to money his company made while working with her. Clarkson is also required to pay her ex a whopping $195,601 in child support every month. They are also still fighting over their Montana ranch; Clarkson wants to sell, while Blackstock wants to make it his primary residence.

She has been very open about her split from Blackstock. While appearing on The Chart Show with Brooke Reese, Clarkson shared, “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like two years and not easy with kids.”

Clarkson is still settling the financial details of her split from Blackstock, but fans are happy to know that she is taking some well-deserved time off and kicking back with her kids.

