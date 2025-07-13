kelly-clarkson-addresses-last-minute-las-vegas-residency-performance-cancellation

Days after her last-minute Las Vegas residency performance cancellations, Kelly Clarkson is ready to address what led to the situation.

During her Jul. 11 performance, Clarkson apologized to the audience for her sudden cancellations.

“I’m so sorry if some of y’all had last weekend’s shows,” she explained on stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum, per PEOPLE. “I’m so sorry. We can’t help our bodies sometimes if we get sick, and that happens.”

Clarkson took a shot of tequila before continuing. “I’m celebrating because I had to cancel last weekend. I cried,” she declared. “I was so sick, it sucked. I’m so happy to be here.”

Kelly Clarkson previously released a statement about the Las Vegas residency performance cancellations.

“We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” Clarkson wrote on Instagram. “I am beyond grateful that you always show up for me, and I am devastated to have to postpone tonight and tomorrow’s opening at Caesars. The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice.”

Right before taking the stage of her Jul. 11 show, Kelly Clarkson revealed a major update about her music collection.

“I just sold my catalog,” she announced. “A percentage of it. It’s one of those things, and when I was doing that, it was so apparent that my catalog would not be my catalog without the man behind the piano. People have no idea.”

Clarkson was referring to Jason Halbert, who has been with her since the American Idol days.

Kelly Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency is set to run from now until November. During the show, Clarkson performs her big hits and also covers songs from other music legends, including Dolly Parton.