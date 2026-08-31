Kehlani ‘in So Much Pain’ as She Deals With Health Issue

Singer Kehlani was forced to reschedule two shows after revealing she was “in so much pain.” On August 26, she shared a message on social media that she had to cancel some dates after a doctor’s advice.

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“After two off days feeling completely normal…I’ve been up all night unable to swallow & in so much pain. I just the hospital & am not cleared to sing for the next two shows,” the message said. “I’m so sorry Camden & DC. My team is working on a solution.”

It “breaks my heart to have to ever do this,” the “Folded” singer wrote. “I do everything i’m supposed to do to ensure my health stays up to par & it still isn’t guaranteed.”

The “After Hours” singer did not give details about her medical condition.

Several days later, the singer announced on Instagram that the shows had been successfully rescheduled.

“RESCHEDULED! Camden & MD! sept 5th & 6th. see you then ☺️🙏🏼”

Fans blew up the comment section of the announcement, revealing that the singer’s concert in Birmingham, Alabama had been canceled at the cost of rescheduling the previous shows.

“Now when is your team rescheduling Birmingham since they decided to cancel it so you can do NJ & Maryland? 🥲,” one person wrote.

“my heart is so broken rn😭 Birmingham just got cancelled😩,” someone else added.

“At the expensive of cancelling the Birmingham show 😭 not cool!”