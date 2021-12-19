Keanu Reeves’ Mother Designed One Of Dolly Parton’s Most Iconic Outfits

Did you know that Keanu Reeves’s mother has a connection to Dolly Parton? Patricia Taylor Reeves worked in Beirut as a performer and costume designer for years and even created one of Parton’s most iconic outfits. Here’s how it happened.

Reeves To The Red Table

The promotional tour of Matrix Resurrections brought Reeves to the be-all-end-all of talk shows: The Red Table Talk. Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show generates headlines no matter who sits at the table. Reeves was joined by Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra Jones.

At the red table, the topic turned to Halloween, where Reeves revealed an incredible story. “My mother was a costume designer,” Reeves says, “She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn’t take that home.”

You can see where this is going. Parton’s Playboy cover is one of the most famous in the publication’s long history. She even broke out the outfit as a birthday present for her husband Carl Dean. The bunny costume ended up in Reeves’s home just in time for Halloween.

(Playboy)

GOAT Costume

Parton posed for Playboy in 1978 when Reeves was 14-years-old, presumably just large enough to fit in the costume. “So I put on the ears and the bustier,” he said. “I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.” The story left Reeves co-stars and Smith in hysterics.

Parton Knows The Story

Parton and Reeves were both guests on The Talk in 2019, so they got to reconnect backstage. Parton posted a photo of the two together. There’s a lot to love about Parton and Reeves, so it’s nice to know they have a rapport.

In the caption, Parton uses a telling winky emoji to accompany the words “I think he said something about wearing a pair of bunny ears that used to be mine?” You should pause now to think about Reeves telling Parton about wearing her Playboy outfit in the seventies.

The world can be a good place sometimes, and this is one of those times. There are sadly no photographs of Reeves dressed up as Parton, but it’s certainly an image to ruminate on. Hopefully, this can somehow lead to Parton appearing in John Wick as another assassin inside the Continental. We’re not going to hold our breath though.

