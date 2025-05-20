Katy Perry Roasts Fan for ‘DMing’ Orlando Bloom Mid-Concert: ‘Get Your Own Life’

MEOW! Katy Perry ruthlessly dragged a fan at her recent concert, serving up some sass as the perfect appetizer before dropping a fan-favorite bop.

During the 40-year-old’s Lifetimes Tour performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 17, she jokingly (?) called out a fan in the audience for supposedly sending direct messages to her fiancé, 48-year-old actor Orlando Bloom. The lighthearted moment came as she introduced her song, “I’m His, He’s Mine.”

“Cute grin. I know why you’re here,” Perry snarls at a random fan in the footage widely shared on social media.

“Get his a**,” a riled-up concertgoer can be heard saying in the clip.

Sensing blood in the water, Perry continued her rampage. “Listen, if you keep DM’ing my man… Oh, Kyle? I know, I know. You’ve been doing it for months, ever since the [Vegas] residency.”

“You didn’t come to see me play,” she added. “If you keep on DM’ing my man, I’m going to have you removed. Seriously, get your own life.”

The fan, named Kyle, looked bewildered to be on the receiving end of the scripted stunt.#katyperry #stunt #concert #homewrecker #imhishesmine #nevada pic.twitter.com/QGlENuoCxy — indy100 (@indy100) May 20, 2025

The poor, stunned fan attempts to hand the pop star something. However, the singer (and astronaut!) will have none of it.

“I don’t want it. I’m his. I said I’m his. Stay the f*** away,” she spat at the fan.

Katy Perry’s Concerts a Reportedly Full of ‘Jokes’ Like the Fan Roasting in the Clip

Maybe Perry playfully warning a male fan to steer clear of her longtime partner and baby daddy is enough to raise a few eyebrows—or at least get a chuckle. She and Orlando have been engaged since 2019 and added the ultimate duet to their lineup with the arrival of their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Indeed, the sketch was met with laughter and cheers from Perry’s audience. Apparently, her concerts are full of tongue in cheek jokes and bits like the one above.

Still, some online onlookers aren’t convinced her onstage antics were in jest.

“I don’t think she was joking, actually,” one X user wrote after seeing the footage.