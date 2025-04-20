Joe Rogan Drags Katy Perry After Blue Origin Space Flight: ‘She’s Basically a Guru Now’

Joe Rogan didn’t hold back, taking aim at Katy Perry and her all-female Blue Origin space flight, calling out the blink-and-you-miss-it trip aboard Jeff Bezos’ rocket.

“Hey Tim Dillion, I’m much better now that the ladies are back from space, thank you,” Rogan told his guest at the top of his podcast, which dropped April 19.

“It was very profound. I don’t know if you’ve seen Katy Perry talk about it, but she’s basically a guru now,” Rogan added.

On April 14, Perry, along with former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, astronaut Amanda Nguyễn, CBS morning host Gayle King, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’s fiancée, were briefly shot out of Earth’s atmosphere.

The former Fear Factor host couldn’t resist poking fun at Perry for bringing a daisy on her space trip, which the 40 year old pop singer proudly waved at the cameras while the crew floated around like cosmic tourists.

The mission marked the milestone of the 104th woman to journey beyond the Kármán Line, the internationally recognized boundary of space. After an 11-minute flight, the spacecraft safely returned to Blue Origin’s Texas facility.

Rogan ripped into the so-called historic crew, likening their training to a light warm-up compared to the boot camps real space travelers go through.

“Let’s celebrate female astronauts because a lot of men astronauts, they have to go to school, they have to learn to be a pilot first, then they have to join the Air Force or the Navy, and then get appointed by NASA,” Rogan joked.

Rogen’s guest, comedian and podcaster Tim Dillon, noted that women have previously traveled to space, even before Monday’s supposedly historic all-female flight.

“Let’s not minimize this,” Rogan shot back, grinning.

Authorities Hesitate to Call Katy Perry and Company Astronauts

NASA has launched 64 female astronauts into space, along with at least 11 others representing various international space agencies. However, officials hesitated to classify Perry and her crew as astronauts, as they did not meet specific criteria established by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“The crew who flew to space this week on an automated flight by Blue Origin were brave and glam, but you cannot identify as an astronaut. They do not meet the FAA astronaut criteria,” Transportation Secretary and Real World alum Sean Duffy explained on X.

The U.S. commercial space industry is an inspiring project which showcases American ingenuity and exceptionalism. But the last FAA guidelines under the Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program were clear: Crewmembers who travel into space must have "demonstrated activities during…

“FAA guidelines state that for someone to be considered under the Commercial Space Astronaut Wings Program, they must demonstrate ‘activities during flight that were essential to public safety, or contributed to human space flight safety,” Duffy added.

The mission on April 14 was successfully carried out via an automated flight.

“They essentially got to the threshold of space. They did not get like way out there where re-entry is very traumatic,” Rogan pointed out.

“How great is it that they just get called astronaut?” he joked.

Meanwhile, Rogan expressed interest in experiencing a Blue Origin-style spaceflight but admitted he had little enthusiasm for venturing into deep space exploration.

“I wouldn’t go to ‘space space,’ but I would do the 80 miles,” he admitted.