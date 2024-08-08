katy-perry-breaks-the-internet-with-zebra-print-bikini-ahead-of-song-release

Veteran pop singer Katy Perry is at it again, sporting a barely-there zebra print bikini to drum up interest in her latest single.

The 39-year-old artist is set to release the second single from her forthcoming album, titled “Lifetimes,” today (August 8th). The song, along with its accompanying music video, will be available at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT.

Yesterday, Katy took to Instagram to delight her fans with a series of beach photos from her recent European trip, showcasing herself in a stylish string bikini.

Her black and white zebra-print swimsuit made waves in style, highlighting her stunning beach body and flowing ebony hair. She complemented the suit with an ornate gold choker adorned with dangling glass pieces, along with a light makeup look that enhanced her natural beauty.

“LIFETIMES IS OUT TOMORROW AT 3PM PT AHHH,” Perry, ever the wordsmith, wrote alongside the sultry snaps.

Katy Perry Fans Scream YAAAS Over Their Mother Mothering in a Bikini

Of course, Perry’s 206 million Instagram followers lost their collective minds of their idol flaunting her bikini body yet again.

“You can hat3 her all you want but you could never deny how stunning Katy is!!”, one defensive fan wrote. “So excited for this track!!!!! We gonna finish summer off blasting this banger!”, a second Perry lover added. “OMG I’M SO EXCITED MOM ❤️”, a third fan chimed in.

Many fans also compared her imagery to that of the Teenage Dream era from 2010 to 2012.

“This is very teenage-dream-music-video of you,” one fan noted. “”It’s giving teenage dream but we’re matured now,” another fan insisted.

“Lifetimes” follows the lead single “Woman’s World,” released in July, which received a mixed response for both the song and its accompanying video. These singles create anticipation for the release of 143, Katy’s sixth studio album, set for September.

The video for “Woman’s World” certainly had fans declaring that mother was mothering last month.

Many fans were also impressed with the U.S.A.-themed costuming. “This is patriotism in its finest form,” a fan insisted. Others loved the shot showcasing Perry’s sparkling Stars and Stripes top.

A Katy Perry fan raves about the thoughtful costume design in the video for “Woman’s World”. (Image via Twitter)

The video showcases clips of Perry enthusiastically downing “Whiskey for Women” and playfully wielding a bedazzled hammer. Meanwhile, some fans and critics felt the tongue-in-cheek imagery was a misfire for the veteran pop star.

Regardless, we’re sure to see more of Perry in a bikini before summer’s end. YAAAS! #MotherIsMothering