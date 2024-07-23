katy-perry-rocks-tiny-purple-bikini-while-on-vacation-with-orlando-bloom

Katy Perry is proving it’s a “Woman’s World,” showing off her beach body in a tiny purple bikini while living her best vacation life.

Perry and her beau Orlando Bloom were spotted by Page Six in matching purple swimsuits with their daughter, Daisy Dove, during a vacation in St. Tropez, France.

The 39-year-old impressed in a sporty bikini with spaghetti straps and high-cut legs, complementing the striking swimsuit with practical water shoes.

Perry shielded her face from the sun with a straw bucket hat, enhancing her ensemble with gold hoop earrings, multiple gold chain necklaces, and matching bracelets.

Of course, Katy Perry flaunting her itty bitty purple bikini found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

KATY PERRY BE IN A BIKINI D UTTER DAY pic.twitter.com/kTkHdWYkzB — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) July 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Bloom, 47, wore a purple rash guard and swim trunks to match his fiancée. Their daughter, Daisy Dove, joined her mom on a paddleboard while Bloom attempted to stand on another board.

Of course, Perry also posted candid snapshots of her French beach getaway on Instagram. The not-at-all pre-midlife crisis mode singer wrote: “WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition 💋”, alongside the images.

In one pic, fashion met floaties! She rocked a printed orange Hermès one-piece while striking a pose with her daughter’s collection of inflatable floats.

Perry poses with a variety of floats. (Image via Instagram / Katy Perry)

She also posted photos of herself in a tie-dyed purple one-piece swimsuit and a black-and-white gingham bikini by Solid & Striped, adorned with tiny daisies on both the top and bottom.

Perry dazzled fans with more glimpses of her bikini body on Instagram. (Image via Instagram / Katy Perry).

Fans React to Katy Perry’s Cheeky Bikini Pictures

In the comments to Katy Perry’s photo dump, the fan reaction was mixed. many lamented an era in which they felt like Perry’s music mattered more than frequently showing off her body.

“Are you having a middle age crisis? Why you are always naked for no reason,” one fan asked. Another fan added: “what is happening to you, Katy….. you used to produce good music back in the day.”

However, other fans pushed back with overwhelming love for the former American Idol judge.

“OHH THE HATERS ARE MAD AGAIN WHEN THEY SEE U R HAPPY,” one fan exclaimed. “We love you diva!”, a second fan added. “THEY CAN NEVER MAKE ME HATE YOU MOTHER,” a third fan chimed in.

Finally, a fourth fan wrote: “planet unbothered TELL THEM!!!!”