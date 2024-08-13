katy-perry-being-investigation-for-environmental-damage-following-music-video-shoot

Popstar Katy Perry is currently being investigated for possible environmental damage. The investigation is the result of some filming that took place for Perry’s “Lifetimes” music video.

Investigators are trying to find out if Perry caused environmental damage to the protected dunes of S’Espalmado. They are one of the most ecologically prosperous enclaves in the Balearic Islands. They are located in the country of Spain and are heavily guarded by local authorities.

Katy Perry Under Investigation Following Music Video Shoot

Investigators also claim that Perry and her team did not acquire permission to shoot the video at that location. They state that the video is not a “crime against the environment,” but an infringement. They also note that filming “can be authorized” when requested properly.

As of now, neither Perry nor anyone from her team has responded to the investigation.

Perry Jumps Out of Helicopter With Orlando Bloom

In a recent Instagram post, Perry shared a video of her and her fiance, Orlando Bloom, jumping out of a helicopter and into the ocean. The video was captioned, “Like the stars are in the sky/You and I will find each other/ In every single life.”

The duo jumped out of a helicopter and into the ocean in the video. The timing of the post was unfortunate, however, as news of this investigation broke soon after.