Katt Williams Stand-Up Show Canceled After Massive Brawl Breaks Out

Famed stand-up comedian Katt Williams is known for having a raunchy brand of comedy. And as a result, sometimes his shows tend to get a little rowdy. During a stop on his tour in Indianapolis this weekend the show ended in bloodshed, according to TMZ.

“Katt Williams’ recent show didn’t end with a standing ovation… instead, it finished with bloody fans exiting the building — ’cause a brawl apparently halted the set,” TMZ wrote.

“The comedian/actor hit the stage at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis Saturday night … but, it seems about partway through the stand-up, a fight broke out in the stands, and it brought everything to a stop.”

@KattWilliams ends show after fight breaks out pic.twitter.com/Luh68gD9xG — Larry Mitchell (@TooCold765) April 7, 2024

Williams Slammed Over Explosive Interview

Williams started 2024 off with a bang. During his appearance on the “Club Shay,” podcast Williams went scorched earth on several comedians. Steve Harvey, Kevin Hart, and Cedric the Entertainer are just a few of the people the Friday After Next, star went in on.

Many of the reactions to the viral interview were in support of Williams but not everyone was a fan. Fellow comedian Dave Chappelle apparently is not standing in support of Williams. While Chappelle was not one of the comedians that Williams called out, he still took exception to his comments at a recent show.

“He only Ethered n*****. He didn’t say anything about any of these white boys. …What part of the game f*cks up another n***** paper?” Chappelle said.

Katt Calls Out Kevin Hart

Perhaps the biggest celebrity that Williams called out was comedian Kevin Hart. Hart has been in the industry for a while. However, he really came on after his Comedy Central stand-up special “I’m a Grown Little Man,” in 2009.

From there his career took off and he became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. But Williams accused the Philadelphia native of being an industry plant.

“He already had his deals when he got here! Have we heard of a comedian who came to LA, and, in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we’ve never heard of that before that person or since that person,” Williams said on the podcast.

“What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don’t understand the definition of these words.”